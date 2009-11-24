Iran stages jamming and electronic warfare exercises

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched the second stage of the Defenders of the Sky of Velayat air exercise on Monday.

Brigadier General Qolam-Hossein Mollaii, the IRGC representative at the Khatam-ol-Anbia air defense headquarters, told reporters on Monday that the military forces are conducting jamming and electronic warfare drills in the second stage of the exercise.The military forces countered the jamming attacks of the mock enemy and also practiced various tactics for attacking mock enemy targets utilizing radar, he said.They also practiced ways to counter chemical weapons attacks by the mock enemy, he added.During the first stage of the military exercise, the armed forces practiced ways to attacking Cruise missiles, and to counter biological, chemical, and nuclear attacks.The military drill is being conducted over a vast area in the northwest, west, south, and southwest of Iran for five days.Brigadier General Ahmad Miqani had said earlier that the maneuver is being conducted to enhance Iran’s air defenses against any potential attack, particularly on the country’s nuclear plants.Miqani also stated that Iran is fully aware of the enemies’ military capabilities and will shoot down any enemy aircraft that enters the country’s air space