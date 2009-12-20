Iran, Iraq FMs discuss oil well misunderstanding

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki and his Iraqi counterpart Hoshyar Zebari have stressed the importance of establishing an arbitration commission to settle the dispute over the ownership of an oil well located on their shared border.

In a phone conversation on Saturday night, the two foreign ministers stated that the two regional powerhouses should strengthen their bilateral ties, saying it would be in the best interests of the two nations and would guarantee peace and stability in the region.They also said that Iran and Iraq should continue their regular consultations and ignore the enemies’ divisive propaganda.The conversation came after the Islamic Republic denied reports that its soldiers had crossed into Iraqi territory and taken up positions at a southern oilfield.Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Haj Aziz claimed on Friday that Iranian troops had taken control of an oil well in Iraqi territory in the Fakkeh border region on Thursday night.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said on Saturday that certain media outlets are trying to undermine the friendly ties between the two countries.He went on to say that it is natural that the two countries have some disputes over technical issues, but Iranian and Iraqi officials hold meetings on a regular basis to resolve these disputes.The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, and Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi also called on the Iraqi government to be vigilant about the plots to sabotage the amiable ties between Iran and Iraq.