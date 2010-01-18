Lamps calls for Cole stay

Frank Lampard has urged the Chelsea hierarchy to do all they can to keep Joe Cole at Stamford Bridge past the end of the season.

Cole is yet to pen fresh terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit, despite contract talks being in progress since 2008, and could walk away from the club as a free agent over the summer.His situation has alerted the attention of a number of Chelsea's Premier League rivals, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City reported to be keen on the England international.Blues chairman Bruce Buck has moved to allay fears over Cole's future by claiming that a contract extension is in the pipeline, but that has done little to curb the speculation.Midfield talisman Lampard is all too aware of the ongoing rumours and he hopes the Chelsea board can make good on their word and convince Cole to stay put.""Joe's a fantastic player and I really hope we keep him, and I think that goes for everyone at the club,"" he said.""I don't know Joe's personal position with the club but I'm sure that the club want to keep him and the players want him to stay.""Cole has been used sparingly by Carlo Ancelotti this term, since returning from a long-term injury in September.He has also struggled to hold down a regular role in Fabio Capello's England squad and knows he can ill-afford to be a fringe player with the 2010 World Cup fast approaching.""He adds something different for us,"" said Lampard, who won the Football Writers' Association's Tribute award on Sunday.""He can create things and beat his man and those type of things don't come along very often.""Unfortunately he's been out injured for the last year at least really but was player of the year for us just before that.""(Source: Skysports)