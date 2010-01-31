Rooney plans United stay

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney insists there is ""no reason"" for him to want to move away from Old Trafford.

It has been suggested United might be forced to cash in on the England international to help ease their debts.Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both thought to be keen on tempting Rooney away from United, but the former Everton ace insists he is happy with life at Old Trafford""This is my club. I'm very happy here,"" said Rooney.""My family live 30 minutes away. I'm perfectly happy and there is no reason to play my football anywhere else. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world.""(Source: Skysports)