Resistance will lead to liberation, Leader tells Palestinian heavyweights

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told several prominent Palestinian figures that resistance will certainly lead to the liberation of Palestine.

The Leader made the remarks at a meeting with Hamas Political Bureau chief Khaled Meshaal, Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ramadan Abdullah, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command leader Ahmed Jibril, and Fatah al-Intifada founder Abu Musa Said al-Muragha in Tehran on Saturday.“Palestine will definitely be liberated by the unforgettable resistance of the Palestinian nation, the unity of combatant and jihadist groups, and faithful reliance on God, and the supporters of the Zionist regime will gain nothing but disgrace and shame,” he stated.Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian nation’s resistance as amazing and unique in history and praised the Palestinians for bravely withstanding the Zionists’ relentless pressure.He went on to say that the Zionist enemy and its supporters are seeking to discourage Palestinians from showing resistance and to make them submit to their demands by putting heavy pressure on the people living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.“However, the Palestinian nation should keep up its morale and hope and should be sure that their great movement will certainly produce good results,” he added.Calling the ever-increasing strength of the resistance front against the front of the hegemonistic powers palpable and undeniable, he stated that this progress is the result of faith and trust in God, so the Palestinians should make efforts to strengthen their spirituality and increase their faith.Palestinians should be certain that God’s promise will be realized, just as in the case of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, he noted.He said that resistance is the only way to save Palestine, adding that negotiation and compromise with the Zionist regime will get nowhere.Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States and other supporters of the Zionist regime totally ignored the disastrous and massive violation of human rights during the 22-day war in Gaza and only some Europeans and a few organizations that claim to be upholders of human rights and freedom, under pressure due to international public opinion, condemned these crimes to save face.The Leader also criticized the disgraceful response of the United Nations and Arab states toward the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime during the 22-day Gaza war.The Palestine issue has refuted Western countries’ claims that they are the standard-bearers of freedom and human rights, and nowadays, how countries deal with the Palestine issue shows who is the real upholder of human rights, he added.Hamas Political Bureau chief Khaled Meshaal said that the current situation in the region is totally different compared to the past, adding that thank God, today, due to the brave resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the resistance front is powerful and has achieved several great victories against the Zionist regime.Ramadan Abdullah, the secretary general of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad movement, stressed the importance of resistance against Israel and said that experience has shown that political approaches have always resulted in the violation of the Palestinian people’s rights.Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command leader Ahmed Jibril said, “Over the years, our enemies have been seeking to establish their own new Middle East, but currently the resistance front has established a new Middle East that begins from Tehran.