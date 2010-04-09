Long-term visa holders to have free movement within EU borders

Strasbourg (dpa) - Long-term visa holders from a European Union country part of the bloc's Schengen area will be able to travel to other countries within the system from April 5, the European Parliament ruled on Tuesday, approving changes already agreed by EU interior ministers.

Under present rules, third country nationals who have been given a long-stay type 'D' Schengen visa are not allowed to travel to other member states during their stay, nor pass through them when returning to their country of origin.For instance, a United States student attending a course in Belgium cannot visit a specialized library in the Netherlands, or spend a weekend in Barcelona, Spain.The 25-member Schengen area includes most EU countries, plus Switzerland, Norway and Ireland. Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus are excluded but are expected to join in the future, while Britain and Ireland enjoy a permanent derogation.Denmark is also out, but has the choice of taking part in Schengen rules on a case-by-case basis.