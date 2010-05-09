Iran in AFC U-19 “Group of Death”

Iran has been drawn Sunday in the “Group of Death” of the AFC U-19 Championship 2010 alongside South Korea, Australia and Yemen.

“Iran has a difficult job in the AFC U-19 Championship 2010 so we will do our best in the competitions. South Korea qualified for round of eight in last year’s World Cup. Australia is a powerful team as well,” Ali Doustimehr Iran football coach said.“First, we have to concentrate on advancing to the next round. I hope we can hold a training camp in China ahead of the event,” he added.The AFC U-19 Championship 2010 will be held from October 3 to17, 2010 in Zibo, China.The Groups: Group A: China, Thailand, Syria, Saudi Arabia Group B: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Bahrain, North Korea Group C: UAE, Vietnam, Jordan, Japan Group D: South Korea, Australia, Yemen, Ira