Tale of two nations for Rezai

PARIS (AFP) — France's new tennis hope Aravane Rezai has made clear that due to her dual nationality, she will also, in her own mind, be representing Iran at the French Open.

Born in France of Iranian parents, Rezai dramatically won the Madrid Masters title last week defeating along the way three former world number ones in the shape of Justine Henin, Jelena Jankovic and Venus Williams.That propelled her into the world top 20 and suddenly, in France at least, she is being talked about as a potential winner at Roland Garros which starts on Sunday.She would love to provide a home win, but let it be known that the glory would have to be shared with Iran.""I am very happy to have dual nationality as I represent two countries and it gives me a lot of pleasure to know that there are people rooting for me in Iran and France. I am very lucky.""Rezai's breakthrough this year at the age of 23 follows years of sacrifices from her immediate family which finally bore fruit after she enrolled at the famed Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Paris last year.Her arrival near the top of the tennis tree coincides with the recent retirement of long-time French favourite Amelie Mauresmo who was never able to produce her best tennis at Roland Garros under the weight of expectations.Now the pressure will be on her, an added burden she is not averse to carrying.""I think people are expecting me, and it's a pleasure,"" she said. ""I like this feeling.""""I like to be expected by people, and I want to do the best I can. I want to fight every day, and I want to please them.""I want to make them feel happy, but it's not pressure at all. When you walk on the court even my opponent has pressure, and that has to be managed.""It's part of our job. We're professionals. We have to deal with that. I don't mind having the crowd with me. It's a plus""Rezai opens against a qualifier and could face Venus Williams again in the last 16, an encounter she says she would relish with the backing of her French and Iranian fans.""I'm calling upon the French crowd to help me, to support me,"" she said.""We have a Grand Slam tournament here in France. We're very lucky. This is not the case in every country, so let's make the most of it and do the best we can.”