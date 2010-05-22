Iran’s “Hunter” snares award at Slovakian festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian film “The Hunter” wins the top award at the 16th International Environmental Film Festival Envirofilm 2010 running from May 10 to 15 in several cities of Slovakia.

Directed by Jafar Nurmohammadi, the short film features the story of a 12 year-old rural boy who has a special talent for mimicking birds’ songs. Local hunters scheme to exploit the boy’s talent for hunting partridges, but the village teacher unmasks their ulterior intentions.The award presentation ceremony took place at Zvolen Castle with several Iranian and Slovakian officials in attendance. The mayor of Banská Štiavnica handed the award to the Iranian ambassador to Slovakia, Mr. Amiri (first name not given), who accepted it on behalf of the director.The short film was also screened for the participants.“Shimbar” by Hojjatollah Qasemi and “Battle of Clouds” were the other Iranian entries to the festival. All three Iranian productions will go on air on the national TV of Slovakia.Envirofilm is an international festival of films, TV programs and videos with the theme of protecting nature and the environment. Its objective is to present and promote films and TV programs which focus on nature and environmental protection.