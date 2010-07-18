Photo exhibit explores Iranian women’s hijab

TEHRAN -- Photos of Iranian women clad in their regional costumes are decorating the walls of the gallery at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center in an exhibition called “Veils of Light”.

A collection of 60 photos taken by the artistic couple Hamidreza Hosseinzadeh and his wife Fatemeh Sadeqian are on display emphasizing the hijab observed by Iranian women.Beautiful combinations of light, color, traditional architecture, and live green landscapes bearing images of women astonish the eyes of every viewer. The photos highlight worshiping and praying.An image of a girl clad in a blue chador praying in the middle of a meadow surrounded by sunflowers is among the exhibit’s highlights.Produced in a range of large and small sizes, the artworks reflect the brilliant colors of nature and the coverings worn by women.“In the land of Iran, the sun is bright; the lights shine on petals and enliven the colors. I cover myself with the leaf of virtue and bear the color of nature. I fly from the earth and land on the clouds and get lost in the turquoise of the blue dome,” reads part of the printed text from the brochure.Most costumes were designed by the wife, designer Sadeqian, and photos were taken by the husband, Hosseinzadeh.The couple studied clinical psychology, but continue their interest in photography.This Isfahani couple has traveled over 3000km to different spots across the country from the beautiful beaches on Persian Gulf to the northern regions of the country to conduct research on Iranian women’s regional costumes.The exhibit runs until July 23 at the center.Photo: A woman visits the exhibition of photos by Iranian couple Hamidreza Hosseinzadeh and Fatemeh Sadeqian at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran on July 17, 2010. (Photo by IRNA)