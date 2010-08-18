Russia says never used Bushehr plant as a political tool

TEHRAN -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said Moscow has never used the issue of Bushehr nuclear power plant as a tool for political purposes.

In a meeting with Iranian ambassador Mohmoud Reza Sajjadi in Moscow, Ryabkov said that Russia has always been determined to complete the Bushehr project.Moscow has also always sought ways to expand ties with Tehran, Ryabkov added.Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed support for the Tehran Declaration singed between Iran, Turkey and Brazil on May 17.Sajjadi, for his part, thanked Russia for finishing the Bushehr power plant project and Moscow’s recent positive stance on Iran’s nuclear activities.In an interview with the Mehr News Agency, Sajjadi said the Russians will be given priority in nuclear contracts with Iran. He also said the Russians are obligated to provide fuel and equipment for the Bushehr plant for some years