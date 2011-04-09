Iran plans to boost gas exports to Armenia

TEHRAN – The director of Iran National Gas Company said numerous negotiations have taken place with Armenia on boosting exports of natural gas from the Islamic republic to that country.

The Mehr News Agency quoted Javad Oji as saying that gas exports to that neighboring country may reach 2.3 billion cubic meters annually.Six years ago the to countries signed an agreement to swap gas for electricity, and according to the contract Iran agreed to send one billion cubic meters of gas annually by 2010.Currently Iran is exporting over one million cubic meters of gas to Armenia per day and a 30 inch pipeline running 113 kilometers has been mounted from Tabriz to the Armenian border for this purpose.The Iranian gas and Armenian electricity barter contract is for 20 years.It is a quadrilateral contract between Iran’s National Gas Exporting Company and Tavanir Company and Armenia’s Erevan TPP and its Electric Company