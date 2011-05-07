Thousands of Egyptians protest against Israel

CAIRO (Press TV) - Thousands of Egyptian protesters have gathered outside the Israeli embassy in the capital, calling for an end to Cairo's relations with Tel Aviv.

According to Press TV, several hundred angry protesters also gathered in Cairo's historic Liberation Square following the Friday Prayers. Protesters voiced their anger at Tel Aviv by burning the Israeli flag and demanding the liberation of Palestine and departure of the Israeli ambassador.Protesters demanded that the Egyptian government sever all ties with Israel and an immediate halt in gas exports to Tel Aviv.The new wave of demonstrations is the latest in a series of major protest rallies that led to the downfall of the decades-long Egyptian ruler Hosni Mubarak.The protesters have threatened to continue massive protest rallies if the current government does not move to cut off ties with the Israeli regime.Under the U.S.-backed Mubarak regime, Egypt consistently served Israeli interests and objectives by helping to impose a crippling blockade on the impoverished Gaza Strip after the democratically elected Hamas government took control of the territory in 2007.They have demanded their military rulers to abandon Israel and lift the blockade on the besieged strip.Egypt's political parties say the Gaza blockade serves the interests of Israel and the US, and threatens regional stability and independence.Protesters also demanded the prosecution of officials with the former regime -- mainly the ousted president Mubarak and his family.