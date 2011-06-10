Martinez rejects Aston Villa hotseat to sign fresh deal with Wigan

Roberto Martinez has turned down the chance to succeed Gerard Houllier as Aston Villa manager after agreeing to remain loyal to his current employers Wigan and the club's chairman, Dave Whelan.

The 37-year-old Spaniard had been offered a substantial pay increase and far greater resources by Aston Villa 's owner Randy Lerner after emerging as the Midlands club's preferred choice to replace Houllier, but has chosen to remain at the DW Stadium for one more season.Despite only keeping Wigan Athletic in the Premier League with a dramatic final day victory at Stoke last season, Martinez is grateful for the consistent support shown to him by Whelan during a difficult campaign.The former Swansea manager is keen to repay that faith by seeing out his contract in the North West, although it remains unclear whether he intends to sign the new deal Whelan prepared for him when Villa's interest became known.Martinez said: ""Over the last two years the chairman has been very supportive to me and loyal, and now I feel I need to be loyal and supportive back to him.""I haven't finished my job at Wigan Athletic - there is much work still to be done.""I don't know how long that will take but such is the belief that I have always had that I would only ever decide to move once the club is ready for a new manager.""A statement released by Villa this lunchtime confirmed that Martinez had chosen to snub their offer.It read: ""The Club would like to thank Wigan Athletic Football Club and its chairman, Dave Whelan, for their professionalism in dealing with our request to speak to Roberto Martinez.""Roberto's qualities as a young and aspirational manager ensured him of a position high on our short list of potential new managers.""Given that he had one year remaining on his contract at Wigan, we made an official approach through the proper channels, though we were aware of a commitment he had made to his Club to agree and sign a new contract following the final game of last season.""Roberto met with his chairman earlier this week and he has made the decision to honour his commitment to Wigan.""Therefore, we have not met Roberto and we have not had the opportunity to discuss the vacant managerial role with him.""We remain focused and are working hard to secure the best candidate for Aston Villa who will complement the Club's commitment to be true to our heritage, competitiveness and passionate fan base, and will have the new manager in place to prepare the players for the pre-season programme and next season's campaign.""Martinez's rejection leaves Villa's search for a new manager in chaos. The club have informed Steve McClaren that he will not be offered the post, while talks with Rafael Benitez were ended prematurely over fears Villa Park would not offer a sufficiently enticing project for the Spaniard.Lerner is believed to want a manager with Premier League experience and is not thought to be keen to pay hefty compensation, but with candidates at a premium, may now have to turn to Bolton's Owen Coyle. (Source: Telegraph)