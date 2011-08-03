FIM confirms Japanese MotoGP race will go ahead in October

The Japanese MotoGP race will go ahead as planned in October, the sport's ruling body confirmed on Tuesday.

The MotoGP bodies had commissioned the ARPA agency to carry out an investigation into the radiation levels at the Motegi circuit amid fears from some riders that it would be dangerous to race there following thee nuclear power station crisis.In the preliminary report, ARPA had already said the risks to health were ""negligible"" and that the event should go ahead as planned.On Tuesday, FIM said it had received the final report by ARPA, and that the grand prix will take place on 2 October as planned.""As already indicated in the previous press release, ARPA has measured levels of radiation from all sources including the air, environment and food,"" said FIM in a statement.""The final conclusion is that 'based on the estimate dose it can be said with no doubt that the radiation risk during the race event is negligible'.""This study is intended to complement the information already available from various Governments and the World Health Organisation, which addresses the general situation in Japan following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that occurred in March.""This independent investigation reports specifically on the situation in Motegi and its environs, making it much more relevant to MotoGP participants.""The report says ARPA took 100 ambient radiation samples to measure the estimated individual absorption given a week at Motegi, and all were considered normal.Championship leader Casey Stoner had stated that he had already made up his mind and was not going to race in Japan.""I won't go,"" said the Honda rider. ""My opinion I have had for some time, not as long as Jorge, but I took some time to make my decision and I will not go there. I am sure most riders are of the same opinion. That's my decision and I guess it is up to the organisers to figure out what is going to happen.""(Source: Autosport)