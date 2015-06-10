d] [spo] [top]= Persepolis striker Taremi on the verge of joining Qadsia SC

Kuwaiti giant Qadsia SC has offered a $1.2m to sign Persepolis striker Mehdi Taremi, according to the Iranian media.

Taremi, who has still one year left on his contract with Persepolis, scored 8 goals in 34 appearances for the club last season.The 22-year old had a meeting with the Kuwaiti club officials and reached an agreement with them. It is reported that the contract will be signed on Saturday.Qadsia Club is one of the most popular clubs in Kuwait and has won Kuwaiti Premier League 16 times so far.SG/M