Arab foreign ministers condemn Israeli strikes on Iran, call for de-escalation, diplomatic solutions

TEHRAN — Arab foreign ministers strongly condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urging an immediate end to the military escalation and warning of dire consequences for regional stability if hostilities continue.

Meeting in Istanbul ahead of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which begins June 21, the ministers convened for an emergency session to address escalating tensions, particularly in light of Israel’s attacks on Iran that began on June 13.

In a final statement issued Friday, the Arab League called the Israeli strikes “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a threat to regional peace and security".

Based on the statement, the ministers appealed to the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action, stressing that continued inaction risks further destabilization of the Middle East (West Asia).

Moreover, the statement linked the current escalation to Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access, and an end to Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank. Ministers warned that Israeli conduct in the occupied territories is fueling wider conflict and could ignite a broader regional war.

In addition, Arab foreign ministers urged the resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program and backed renewed diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. They emphasized that all nations in the region should join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and refrain from targeting nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The statement further condemned violations of regional airspace by any party, underscoring the need to respect the sovereignty of all nations.

Reaffirming commitment to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, the ministers reiterated their support for a two-state solution, calling for international action to establish an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in exchange for recognition of Israel.

The emergency meeting reflects growing Arab concerns about the risks of expanding conflict in the region, with leaders advocating diplomacy over confrontation.



AM