Government gives maximum support to reconstructing residential houses damaged in war

TEHRAN- Iran’s minister of transport and urban development referred to the start of recording damage to buildings damaged in the war, and announced the government's maximum support for the reconstruction and renovation of residential houses.

Farzaneh Sadegh said: “In coordination with the Governor-General of Tehran and the Disaster Management Headquarters, our colleagues at the Construction Engineering Organization and the Housing Foundation have begun field visits to identify and record the extent of damage to damaged buildings.”

She said: "The government will provide maximum support in the renovation and reconstruction of residential homes."

The minister stated: “There is no need for people to come in person and we have no restrictions on sending field teams.”

“We will soon have a special executive order for compensation for damages”, the official added.

Further in her remarks, the transport minister mentioned the issue of purchasing tickets and said: “We advise people to buy tickets from the official websites of transportation companies and not from unofficial websites.”

She said: "In the first hours of the Zionist regime's brutal attack on the country, we formed a crisis management headquarters and measures were taken in the field of transportation by increasing the road and rail fleet, especially for the transport of essential goods."

Expressing her gratitude for the patience and support of the people, she emphasized: "With the increase in the number of trains and the capacity of the bus fleet, there is no need for people to worry."

"We have increased the capacity of the road fleet to popular destinations such as Khuzestan, Bandar Abbas, and Mashhad", Sadegh added.

Also in a meeting with the general directors of transport and urban development sectors, the minister has discussed establishing complete coordination and maximum cooperation, especially in the transport of goods and passengers in the rail and road sectors.

Sadegh, accompanied by some of her deputies, held a video conference meeting with the general directors of transport and urban development sectors, and emphasized providing correct and timely services to citizens in all circumstances.

The minister said: "Although our current situation is war, we must not forget that the children of this land did not allow a single inch of this land to fall into the hands of the enemy."

She further emphasized 100 percent coordination of all forces for logistical support.

MA