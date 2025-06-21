China's vision for peace: De-escalating the Iran-Israel conflict

BEIJING- The recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, culminating in intensified military exchanges, casts a chilling shadow across the Middle East and beyond.

What began as targeted strikes has spiraled into a cycle of retaliation, with alarming consequences for regional stability, global security, and, most critically, human lives. It is imperative that all parties step back from the brink, prioritize de-escalation, embrace multilateral diplomacy, and address the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes.

The latest reports paint a grim picture. Israeli forces continue their assault on what they identify as crucial Iranian military facilities and command centers, including reported strikes on nuclear facilities such as the Arak Heavy Water Reactor and sites linked to Natanz and Fordow. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has even stated an objective to "prevent [Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's] existence." In response, Iran's "True Promise-3" operation has seen missile and drone counterattacks targeting Israeli infrastructure, including what Tehran considers as successful strikes on Israeli air defense systems, refineries, and power grids.

This tit-for-tat dynamic is not merely a localized conflict; it is a profound threat with global repercussions, including the specter of a wider regional war and an uncontained nuclear crisis, particularly given reports of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities and the continued targeting of nuclear scientists.

The international community's response has been varied but largely points towards the urgent need for de-escalation. A coalition of 21 nations, including Pakistan and Egypt, has collectively called for a ceasefire, underscoring the broad regional and international consensus against further bloodshed. The G7 leaders, convening amidst the escalating crisis, have also urged de-escalation and a ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians.

However, President Trump's stance remains complex and evolving. He abruptly left the G7 summit, issuing a stark public call for Tehran's evacuation and insisting 'IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.' While he expressed a desire for a 'real end' to Iran's nuclear program rather than just a ceasefire, and has approved attack plans, he stated he would decide within two weeks whether the U.S. would join direct military action, maintaining ambiguity. His demands for 'UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER' have been rejected by Tehran, whose Foreign Minister affirmed no negotiations while Israeli attacks persist.

In this volatile landscape, China's role and position have been clear and consistent. From the outset, Beijing has voiced profound concern over the escalating tensions, a sentiment crystallized in President Xi Jinping's recent four-point proposal for de-escalation and peace. Xi emphasized that first, a ceasefire must be an urgent priority, urging all parties, especially Israel, to cease hostilities and prevent further escalation. Second, ensuring civilian safety must be a top concern, calling for strict adherence to international law and protection of innocent lives. Third, dialogue and negotiation are the fundamental solutions, stressing that military means cannot resolve complex issues like Iran's nuclear program, and political-diplomatic avenues are paramount. Fourth, the international community's peacemaking efforts are indispensable, urging major powers to exert positive influence and reiterating China's readiness to play a constructive role.

This comprehensive framework guides China's approach to the crisis. China has also stated its deep worry over the severe consequences of the military actions, opposing any infringement on Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and rejecting actions that exacerbate conflict. China emphasized the urgency for both Iran and Israel to resolve their differences through dialogue, calling for immediate measures to "put the brakes on" the conflict and cool down the tension. Following the strike on Iran's state television, China expressed "deep concern" and "serious worry," reaffirming that "stopping fire and ending the war is the most pressing task, and dialogue and consultation can bring lasting peace."

China's position reflects its consistent foreign policy principles of non-interference, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes. Beijing's engagement in the Middle East has increasingly focused on promoting stability through diplomatic means, as evidenced by its mediation of the Saudi-Iranian detente in 2023. China understands that continued instability in the region directly impacts global energy markets and supply chains, which are vital for global economic development. Therefore, China's calls for restraint, dialogue, and a ceasefire are not merely rhetorical; they are rooted in a pragmatic assessment of global interests and a principled commitment to international peace and security.

The current trajectory of the Iran-Israel conflict is unsustainable. The risks of regional war that could lead to a broader conflagration, are dangerously high. Now more than ever, sustained and vigorous multilateral diplomacy is essential. All international actors must exert maximum pressure on both Israel and Iran to de-escalate. This includes not only public condemnation of aggressive actions but also robust behind-the-scenes negotiations, leveraging every available diplomatic channel. The UN Security Council, having convened an emergency briefing on June 20 at Iran's request (supported by China, Russia, Algeria, and Pakistan), represents a crucial forum. The collective efforts of nations, perhaps under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council or a specially convened international conference, are vital to forge a comprehensive ceasefire and establish a framework for dialogue.

The goal must be to move beyond cycles of retaliation to a genuine commitment to dialogue and de-escalation. This requires an acknowledgement of the legitimate security concerns of all parties, coupled with a firm rejection of violence as a means to achieve political objectives. China has unequivocally stated its readiness to play a constructive role in this process. Its consistent advocacy for peace, dialogue, and non-escalation, coupled with its growing diplomatic influence, positions it uniquely to facilitate a path towards a more stable and peaceful Middle East. The international community must seize this opportunity and work collaboratively to avert a catastrophe that would have profound and lasting consequences for generations to come. The time for decisive action, for diplomacy, and for peace, is now.

(Jianlu Bi is a Beijing-based award-winning journalist and current affairs commentator. His research interests include international politics and communications. He holds a doctoral degree in communication studies and a master's degree in international studies.)

The article reflects the author's opinions and not necessarily the views of the Tehran Times.




