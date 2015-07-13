Historic deal on Iran’s nuclear program

Finally after more than two years of intensive negotiations Iran and great powers agreed on a historic accord on Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian and Western diplomats announced on Tuesday.

The details of the pact are going to be released in minutes.The deal marks a milestone in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Some diplomats and analysts even consider the success of nuclear talks with great powers even more important than the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry in 1951.The Iranian people are filled with a feeling of great joy as they heard that Tehran’s nuclear negotiators succeeded to safeguard their rights for a peaceful use of nuclear technology.