Bright days ahead for tourism industry

Iran’s tourism industry is one the fields, which will be mostly affected by the historic nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers. Tourism activists and experts are happiest Iranians after the deal was made on Tuesday.

Over the past years, negative propaganda and international sanctions dealt a severe blow to the tourism industry in Iran, hence the lifting of sanctions and change of global outlook toward Iran promises a bright future for tourism industry in the country. This future will be fulfilled through improvement of infrastructure envisioned by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.The positive impacts of the agreement on tourism industry would be wonderful as the positive atmosphere created over the past two years attracted more tourists to Iran.Undoubtedly the removal of sanctions will lead to further foreign investment in tourism section, which will lead to attraction of more tourists to the country.Hence, the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization is determined to provide more services to host foreign visitors.Definitely, the lifting of sanctions has innumerous achievements for the tourism industry, which includes an increase in the number of foreign visitors and foreign investors in tourism projects and a consequent creation of more jobs.The decrease in dependence on oil revenues and the possibility to use credit cards in the country will also have great impact on the tourism industry.Also the visit of more Western tourists to the country will provide opportunity to present the true face of Iran to the world.In the end, I express my gratitude toward the authoritative and spirited Iranian nuclear negotiating team and congratulate this big victory to Ayatollah Khamenei, President Rouhani and Iranians all around the world.*Director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization(The article is taken from ichto.ir in Persian)