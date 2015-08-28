Iranian official warns UN of spread of terrorism

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for African and Arab Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned the UN of spread of terrorism under the shadow of war in Yemen.

He discussed the latest developments in Yemen in a phone conversation with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the UN special envoy for Yemen, on Thursday.“The principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is stopping aggression against Yemen through dialogue and supporting the UN special envoy’s efforts in this regard,” Amir-Abdollahian said.He added that the crisis in Yemen can be settled through a “political strategy” and a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.For his part, the UN envoy said political strategy and stopping war will help establish peace and stability in Yemen.NA/PA