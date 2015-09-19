Iranian women win medals at women's 10m air pistol SH1 at World Cup

Iran's Sareh Javanmardi, Samira Eram and Alieh Mahmoudi claimed three gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the women's 10m air pistol SH1 at the IPC Shooting World Cup.

Sareh Javanmardidodmani (386) increased her own P2 (women's 10m air pistol SH1) qualification world record by a remarkable five points, going on to win the gold as part of an Iranian clean sweep.In an extraordinary display of shooting, Javamardi went head-to-head with teammate Samira Eram in a gold medal shoot-off. With both women on 195.6, Javamardidodmani was triumphant with a 10.3 whilst Eram scored 8.9.Alieh Mahmoudi (172.1) completed the podium for the trio to claim their second podium block-out in as many World Cups, Paralympic.org reported.The three won gold, silver and bronze in July in Osijek, Croatia. However there was a role reversal for gold and silver with Javanmardi claiming victory over Eram in a tense and pulsating shoot-off.""As is the same for anybody that wins a gold medal, I'm just so happy, but the most important thing is that my Iranian team mates get to stand on the podium beside me,"" said Javanmardi. ""It was fantastic to get the same result as Osijek. All three of us will be going to Rio which is so important for the Iranian team.""