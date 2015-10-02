Lebanese PM condoles Iran on Mina tragedy

TEHRAN - Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam has expressed condolences to Iran over the Mina stampede in Saudi Arabia which killed thousands of Muslim pilgrims, including a few hundred Iranians on September 24.

In a telephone call to Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mohammad Fathali, Salam said he shared the sorrow with the Iranian nation and officials of the Islamic Republic, the Khabaronline news website reported Friday.The latest report has put Iran’s casualty of the incident at 465.SP/PA