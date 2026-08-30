“Ummah of Ahmad” celebration highlights Islamic unity

TEHRAN — A major public celebration titled “Ummah of Ahmad” was held in Tehran on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the Islamic Unity Week.

Bringing together families and people from different walks of life, the festivity turned the capital into a vibrant display of devotion, solidarity and spiritual joy.

Participants came together to honor the Prophet of Islam and reaffirm the values of brotherhood and social cohesion associated with his teachings.

“Ahmad” is one of the names and titles of Prophet Mohammad. So, “Ummah of Ahmad” carries a symbolic message of devotion to the Prophet while emphasizing the shared identity and spiritual bonds among Muslims.

Similar celebrations were also held across cities, towns and villages throughout the country, with people taking part in religious and cultural programs marking the Prophet’s birth anniversary and Islamic Unity Week.

As part of this year’s Unity Week programs, special initiatives were also planned in provinces with the participation of Sunni communities, particularly religious scholars and intellectuals.

The programs aimed at strengthening fraternity and cooperation among followers of different Islamic schools of thought and highlighting their shared religious and cultural values.

On Saturday night, coinciding with the eve of the Prophet’s birthday, fireworks illuminated the skies over more than 400 locations across the country. The celebrations were held in all provincial capitals as well as major cities, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the occasion.

The Islamic Unity Week refers to a ceremony held every year both by Sunnis and Shia. Shia tradition holds that Prophet Mohammad was born on the seventeenth day of the lunar month of Rabi' al-Awwal. On the other hand, according to Sunni tradition, he was born on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal. The event is held between two dates of the Prophet’s birthday.

Marked for the first time in Iran in the mid-1980s and based on the decree of the late Imam Khomeini, Muslims around the world observe Islamic Unity Week between these dates.

Beyond its religious significance, the Unity Week serves as a reminder of the Prophet’s teachings on mercy, justice, human dignity, brotherhood and unity.

In this context, the nationwide celebrations are viewed as an expression of people’s love and devotion to Prophet Mohammad, while also providing an opportunity to promote social harmony and emphasize the bonds shared by Shia and Sunni Muslims.

The widespread festivities across Iran thus combined religious devotion with a broader message of solidarity, reflecting the central place of the Prophet’s teachings on compassion, fraternity and unity in the celebrations.