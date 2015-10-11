Panarmenian Expo 2015 hosts 28 Iranian firms

TEHRAN- 28 Iranian firms participated in the Panarmenian Expo 2015, which was held from October 8 to 11 in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.

The attending Iranian companies were active in different production and industrial fields such as construction, urban development and energy sectors as well as handicrafts and art sectors, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Sunday.In addition to the Iranian companies, 150 firms from Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Italy and Germany attended the four-day exhibition.Gholamreza Rezaeian, the director of Iran’s pavilion in the expo, mentioned boosting Iran’s share in the export markets, laying the ground for strong presence of Iranian producers and exporters in the international levels and promoting the country’s non-oil exports as the objectives of Iran’s participation in the exhibit.Iran’s pavilion was visited and welcomed by different foreign delegations, he mentioned.He said while visiting Iran’s pavilion in the inaugural ceremony of the expo, Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan stressed expansion of Armenia’s cooperation with the Islamic Republic.MA/