Four more Iranian advisors martyred in Syria, IRGC says

Head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Public Relations Department General Ramezan Sharif announced on Sunday that four Iranians have been martyred in recent days while on advisory missions to assist the Syrian army and voluntary forces in the fight against terrorists, Tasnim reported.

According to the general, the four were martyred in missions to protect holy Shia sites in Syria in a period ending October 24.He named the martyrs as Mostafa Sadrzadeh, Seyed Milad Mostafavi, Abdullah Baqeri and Amin Karimi.Sharif also said Iran is sending more “advisory forces” to Syria to help the Arab nation in the fight against terrorists.“Following the new round of developments in different regions of Syria and the recent victory of the Islamic resistance front against takfiri terrorist groups, we are witnessing an increased number of Iranian advisory forces in that country [Syria] proportional to the needs,” Sharif said.(Source: Tasnim