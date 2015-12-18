Iran taekwondo captain Nasr Azadani bids farewell

Captain of Iran taekwondo national team Alireza Nasr Azadani announced his retirement on Thursday.

Nasr Azadani, 30, has brought an end to his career after about 10 years.He claimed a gold medal in the lightweight division (-74 kg) at the 2011 World Taekwondo Championships in Gyeongju, South Korea.He also won a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou as well as two gold medals at the Asian Championships in 2008 Luoyang and 2012 Ho Chi Minh City.He never participated in Olympics.“My dream didn’t come true to win an Olympic medal, however I did my best and I am satisfied with my performance in Iran national team during the past years,” Nasr Azadani said.“To win a gold medal in the 2011 World Taekwondo Championships is my best memory since we brought an end to 40-year South Korea’s supremacy in the sport,” he added.Nasr Azadani was a member of his hometown club Gitipasand Isfaha