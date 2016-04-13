IRGC starts military drill in southeast Iran, field-tests new drone

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started its three-day military drill, code-named Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet), in southeast Iran, Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

During the war game, IRGC field-tested homegrown drone named ‘Hamasseh’ (Epic), where it made its debut with other domestically-designed comrades, including ‘Ababil’, ‘Sadeq’ and ‘Shahed-129,’ for reconnaissance and aerial operations.

The reconnaissance and combat drone, which has capabilities such as unique flight duration and high altitude flying, was unveiled for the first time three years ago.

According to IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the drill keeps IRGC units on their toes, displays how well-prepared the forces are and assures security in the region.

In addition to ordinary IRGC units, Airborne and Special Forces units took part in the drill.

Tasnim reported that IRGC units also conducted hostage rescue operations on Tuesday morning, with ground troops using T-72 tanks and BMP-2 personnel carriers to raid mock enemy.

Annually, Iran conducts a number of drills to enhance defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and test modern military tactics and equipment.

Over the past years, Iran has unveiled a number of indigenously-designed drones, indicating surprise advances in the field.

AK/PA