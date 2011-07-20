Sassanid shards discovered in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN - Shards of a number of earthenware pots dating back to the Sassanid era have recently been discovered in the Persian Gulf. TEHRAN - Shards of a number of earthenware pots dating back to the Sassanid era have recently been discovered in the Persian Gulf.





A team of divers from the Persian Gulf Biotechnology Research Center looking for medicinal sponges stumbled upon the artifacts deep in the sea, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Tuesday.





These pots were used to carry pricy liquids like oil and wine in the maritime trade, Bushehr Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Director Ahmad Dashti said.





The pots had been tarred on the inside in order to prevent leakage, he added.





He said that similar artifacts were previously discovered near the historical ports of Mehruyan, Siniz, Hezar-Mardan, Siraf and Naiband on the Persian Gulf.





The artifacts were also used as burial pots, examples of which have been unearthed at the ancient cemetery in the Shaghab neighborhood in the city of Bushehr.





Photo: This combination photo shows shards of some Sassanid era pots which have recently been discovered underwater in the Persian Gulf.



