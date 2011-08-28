Carlos Queiroz calls for fan support

TEHRAN - Iran football coach Carlos Queiroz has called the fans to support the national team during the upcoming match against Indonesia for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers. - Iran football coach Carlos Queiroz has called the fans to support the national team during the upcoming match against Indonesia for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.





Iran is scheduled to play Indonesia in the third round of the competitions in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on September 2.





“More than 80,000 Indonesian fans will come to the stadium (in Jakarta) to support their team against Iran, that’s for sure. We want 100,000 Iranian fans to come to stadium in match against Indonesia to create a positive atmosphere,” Carlos Queiroz said during the news conference on Saturday.





“Match against Indonesia is our most important game since it’s our first match. At the moment, I am just concentrating on this match. Our main objective is to qualify for the 2014 World Cup. Brazil is our destination,” the Portuguese said.





Iran has been drawn in Group E of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers along with Indonesia, Qatar and Bahrain.