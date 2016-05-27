Craftspersons from across Iran gather at Tehran exhibition

TEHRAN -- Over 360 participants from different parts of Iran are participating in the 26th Iran National Handicraft Exhibition, which is being held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The director of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization (CHTHO) Masoud Soltanifar, CHTHO Deputy Director Bahman Namvar-Motlaq and several other officials attended the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Soltanifar honored some exquisite works of needle working, etching and traditional weaving.

The exhibition will run until May 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.