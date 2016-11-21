Iran urges ICC to address reasons for African exit

TEHRAN – Iran’s representative at a meeting of the International Criminal Court called on the tribunal to address the concerns of a number of African nations that have decided to withdraw from the court, describing it as sign of discontent with the organization’s conduct.

Addressing the 15th session of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties, held in The Hague on Sunday, Hossein Panahi Azar said the ICC should seriously study the reasons behind that decision, Tasnim reported.

SP/PA

