Iran female team takes World Taekwondo Junior Championships title

Iran female team won the title of the 2016 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

The Iranian team, headed by Fatemeh Safarpour, claimed two gold and two bronze medals in the five-day competition held in Burnaby, Canada.

Zahra Pouresmaeil in the +68kg weight class and Mobina Nejad Katesari in -42kg won two gold medals respectively. Mobina Babalou in -55kg class and Parisa Javadi Kouchaksarei in -63kg seized two bronze medals.

Iran stood on the podium with 55 points, followed by Chinese Taipei who won one gold and three silver medals and bagged 55 points.

Russian Federation came third with 50 points, winning three silver and two bronze medals.

The Best Coach award in the female division was won by Fatemeh Safarpour from Iran; in the male division it was won by Jung-ho Kim of Korea.



Canada’s Skylar Park (-59kg) was named female MVP; the male MVP award went to Korea’s Chan-Ho Jung (-55kg).

The Best Referee awards were given to Yassin Abdullah ai Naimat from Jordan, Eid Fairouz Mesmari from UAE, Panikos Loizou from Cyprus, Eric Wah from Canada and Guler Gencturkoglu from Turkey. The Good Fighting Spirit Award was won by Brazil, while the Active Participation Award was won by Australia.

Also, Iran male team finished in fourth place with 47 points, winning one gold and one silver.

Republic of Korea won the title bagging 93 points with five gold medals and two bronzes.

Russia Federation finished in second place with 66 points after winning two gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes.

Turkey stood on third place seizing 53 points with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The five-day competition brought 846 competitors and 458 officials from 102 countries together in Burnaby, Canada.