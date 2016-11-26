VP extends condolences over train collision victims

Tehran - First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri expressed grief at deaths of passengers and crew in Friday train crash, emphasizing that exact and urgent investigations will be carried out and those responsible for the disaster will be seriously punished.

In a message on Saturday, Jahangiri said that the crash which resulted in death of 45 passengers brought great sorrow to the whole nation.



President Hassan Rouhani also on Friday expressed condolences at deaths of passengers and crew in train crash and sought an immediate inquiry to be carried out by First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri about the humanitarian disaster in Semnan.



The President said in an executive order that those responsible for negligence which led to the train collision must be brought to justice.



Trains destined from Tabriz-Mashad and Mashad-Semnan collided at Haftkhan Station between Shahroud and Damqan on November 25.

(Source: IRNA)

