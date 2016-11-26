Iran most vibrant economy in MENA during 2017-21: EIU

TEHRAN- In its recent global forecast the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said Iran will be the most vibrant economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) during 2017-2021.

Iran will experience a post-sanctions economic revival, enabling it to contribute more to regional growth than Saudi Arabia and the United Arab emirates, according to the forecast.

The EIU also explained that despite the likelihood of an OPEC supply deal, oil prices will remain too low to enable a significant revival in the oil-dependent economies of MENA.

Iran’s economy shrank in 2012 and 2013 after the West tightened sanctions because of its nuclear enrichment program.

But, the country’s nuclear agreement opens the door for reintegration of the country into the global economy and the reinvigoration of its oil, natural gas, and automotive sectors. In this regard, renewed optimism about the potential of the Iranian economy has already generated a flurry of investment interest by foreign companies, the World Bank said in June.

MA/MG