Hamed Haddadi extends condolence over Plasco building

Iran international basketball and Sichuan center Hamed Haddadi has sympathized with families of Plasco victims.

Plasco Trade Center, the 17-storey building collapsed on Thursday while a number of firefighters were in the center to rescue those trapped in the huge fire.

In the 31st round of the 2016-2017 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Tuesday, Haddadi emerged with a black ribbon on his shirt in memory of the victims.

Sichuan edged past Fujian 115-111 in this match.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Iranian firefighters who lost their lives in the collapse of the Plasco Building in Tehran,” Haddadi said.

At least 20 firefighters were reportedly killed in last week's collapse.

Two-time Paralympic gold medal winner Siamand Rahman has also sympathized with families of Plasco victims.