Book City Institute to review “Notes on Kafka”

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Book City Institute plans to review German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno’s “Notes on Kafka” during a session on Tuesday.

The book is a collection of essays by Adorno (1903-1969) about the prominent Czech writer Franz Kafka, who is considered as one of the major figures of 20th century literature.

Translated by Saeid Rezvani into Persian, the book has recently been published by Agah Publications in Tehran.

The translator and Iranian scholar Mostafa Mehr-Ain are scheduled to speak at the meeting.

ABU/YAW

