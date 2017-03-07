Majlis, MPO host handicrafts exhibits

TEHRAN – To promote traditional skills and crafts, two separate handicrafts exhibits are being held at the parliament (Majlis) and the Management and Planning Organization, both in Tehran.

Organized under the auspices of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, the showcases will come to an end on March 8, CHTN reported.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of Iranian handicrafts have been honored with the UNESCO Seal of Excellence. In 2010, a total of 65 crafts on various themes including enamel, tile, metalwork, leatherwork, wood carving received the privilege.

PHOTO: Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani (2nd from R) visits a handicrafts exhibit at the parliament premises in Tehran on March 4, 2017.

