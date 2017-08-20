Tehran police arrest 4 drug traffickers 

TEHRAN – The Tehran police have arrested four drug traffickers and found 70 kilograms of opium in their hideout.

The announcement was made by Brigadier General Mohammad Bakhshandeh, chief of drug police of Tehran on Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported on its website.

Bakhshandeh said the criminals have confessed to their crime of drug trade. He added they have been referred to judicial authorities.

SP/PA