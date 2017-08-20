Iran submits nine movies to APSA

TEHRAN – The Iranian House of Cinema has submitted a lineup of nine films to the 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

Director Ali Nuri-Oskui’s acclaimed animated movie “Release from Heaven” is among the highlights of the lineup.

“Twenty-One Days Later” by Mohammadreza Kheradmandan, “The Skater” by Fereidun Najafi, “Ferrari” by Alireza Davudnejad and “Subdued” by Hamid Nematollah are also among the films.

Also included are “The Home” by Asghar Yusefinejad, “No Date, No Signature” by Vahid Jalilvand, “The Villa Tenants” by Monir Qeidi and “Yeva” by Anahid Abad.

Earlier in July, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) also submitted Mohammad-Ali Talebi’s “The End of Dreams” to the APSA.

In 2016, “Starless Dreams” by Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskui was named best feature documentary at the APSA, while “Daughter” by Reza Mirkarimi, “Muhammad, the Messenger of God” by Majid Majidi and “Breath” by Narges Abyar also received nominations.

The 11th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be presented in Brisbane on November 23.

ABU/YAW