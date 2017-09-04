‘Genocide of Myanmar Muslims a humanitarian catastrophe’

  1. Politics
September 4, 2017 - 10:23

TEHRAN – A special aide to Iran’s parliament speaker has expressed deep concern over systematic violence against Muslims in Myanmar, describing it as a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Genocide of the Muslim minority in Myanmar is a humanitarian catastrophe, which requires urgent humanitarian aid, [and] political and international support,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian also denounced the recent wave of brutal crackdown on Muslims.

He also deplored Muslim countries’ silence on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

MH/ 

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  • Asim Shaikh
    2017-09-06 15:33
    Human Rights Violation, now where is USA? USA did not delay in attacking SYRIA. IRAN-TURKEY should not provide aid to Myanmar govt but should attack and arrest them. -----------India

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