‘Genocide of Myanmar Muslims a humanitarian catastrophe’

TEHRAN – A special aide to Iran’s parliament speaker has expressed deep concern over systematic violence against Muslims in Myanmar, describing it as a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Genocide of the Muslim minority in Myanmar is a humanitarian catastrophe, which requires urgent humanitarian aid, [and] political and international support,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian also denounced the recent wave of brutal crackdown on Muslims.

He also deplored Muslim countries’ silence on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

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