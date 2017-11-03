Iran’s Health Ministry eying ‘reverse brain drain’

TEHRAN — Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Iraj Harirchi has said rounds of talk have been held to encourage 1,700 Iranian physicians living in Austria to return to their country.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Harirchi noted that the Iranian physicians are among the most popular and eminent doctors and faculty members in Austria.

Iran has been grappling with brain drain as many intellectual elites in search of the better standard of living and quality of life, higher salaries, and access to advanced technology decide to leave their home country for good.

In recent years some responsible organizations have started to encourage professionals to return to Iran after several years of experience to start a related business, teach in a university, or work for a multi-national in their home country.

Austria ready to set up healthcare facilities in Iran

Harirchi said he has recently traveled to Austria and paid a visit to VAMED, a global provider for hospitals and other facilities in the healthcare sector.

He further highlighted that Austria has indicated readiness to set up hospitals in Iran.

All foodstuff being legally imported to the country will be assessed regarding food safety guidelines and based on the same guidelines all the genetically modified food must be labeled, Harirchi said.

In response to the Tehran Times’ question about the Austrian delegations trip to Iran Harirchi stated that they have already travelled to Iran and weighed up the situation for constructing hospitals and will certainly travel to Iran again.

He went on to say that “we also followed up the previously signed memorandums of understanding between Iran and Austria to implement them.”

“Also in a meeting with healthcare officials we shared experiences on initiatives taken to reduce salt, fat, and sugar content in food products which was pretty intriguing for them,” he added.

‘We are obligated to ensure food safety’

Inquiring about genetically modified food domestic production and import Harirchi said that the Health Ministry is obligated to ensure food safety.

“All foodstuff being legally imported to the country will be assessed regarding food safety guidelines and based on the same guidelines all the genetically modified food must be labeled,” he concluded.

MQ/MG