Iran finish third in Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup semis

Iran finished in third place at the 2017 Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup, beating Russia 4-2 on Saturday.

The Iranian team had already lost to Russia 4-3 in group stage but played a better performance in the bronze-medal match.

It was Iran’s second trophy in seven months after Team Melli won the bronze medal at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas in May.

The 2017 Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup is an annual international beach soccer tournament contested by men's national teams, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the Intercontinental Cup is the biggest tournament in the current international beach soccer calendar. Similar to the FIFA Confederations Cup, eight nations take part, with one team representing each of the six continental football confederations (except for the OFC) as well as the current World Cup champion, Brazil, and the host, the United Arab Emirates.