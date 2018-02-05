TCCIMA inaugurates House of Economic Unions

TEHRAN- In a ceremony on Monday, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) inaugurated House of Economic Unions in a bid for creating more unity among members of the chamber and investigating their claims.

The inauguration ceremony was participated by some board members of TCCIMA and also ICCIMA (Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture) as well as some secretaries and board members of private sector unions, TCCIMA portal announced.

Addressing the ceremony, TCCIMA Chairman Masoud Khansari expressed hope that establishment of this house will open a positive chapter for the activity of private sector to promote national economy.

MA