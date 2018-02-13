Qom paragliding site hosts enthusiasts 

Abbas Babaei paragliding site hosts the enthusiasts during the week.

Abbas Babaei site, situated in Qom Salt Rock, is located 15 kilometers from the city of Qom in the southwest of the Iranian capital.

Paragliding is the recreational and competitive adventure sport of flying paragliders: lightweight, free-flying, foot-launched glider aircraft with no rigid primary structure.

The pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing. Wing shape is maintained by the suspension lines, the pressure of air entering vents in the front of the wing, and the aerodynamic forces of the air flowing over the outside.