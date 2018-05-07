Hassan Padeshah complex: A return to former glory

TEHRAN – The vast centuries-old Hassan Padeshah complex in northeast Iran is being fully restored to its former glory.

Located in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province, the complex comprises a mosque, a madrasa, a bathhouse, and a massive forum covering some twofold that of UNESCO-registered Imam Square in Isfahan.

It’s premises also include 113 shops which should be purchased form their owners, a stage that Morteza Abdar, the provincial tourism chief, deems as the most time-consuming stage of the project, IRNA reported on Sunday.

A sum of 2.5 billion rials (some $60,000) has already been allocated to restore the buildings within the complex, the official added.

Tabriz bears the title of the capital of Islamic tourism in 2018. The city hosts variety of historical sites such as Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

PHOTO: A view of Hassan Padeshah complex in Tabriz

AFM/MQ/MG