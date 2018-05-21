Docufiction spotlights Iranian traditional bull contest  

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mahnaz Sabur has recently made a docufiction that puts its spotlight on a traditional style of bull contest common to the rural societies in Gilan Province.

Sabur spent two years making the film “Varza Contest”, she said in a press release on Monday.

Iranian people in the regions of Gilan, Mazandaran and Lorestan call a strong bull used in traditional agriculture a varza.

“Varza Contest” is about a traditional ceremony, during which farmers in the Gilan province make the bulls fight. The ceremony is usually performed every year at the end of harvest time.

Unfortunately, the tradition has been led away from its past excellence and changed into a business.

Photo: A scene from “Varza Contest” by Mahnaz Sabur



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