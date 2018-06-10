The Hague studios to host Iranian artists for intl. symposium

TEHRAN – Two studios in The Hague will be playing host to a group of Iranian for an international painting symposium in the Dutch city.

The symposium organized by the Mythra Art Gallery in The Hague will open at Mooof Studio on Tuesday, the gallery has announced.

The symposium titled “Putting Color on the Face of the World” will then go on at Pulchri Studio from June 16.

Zahra Sajjadifar, Nazanin Nabavi, Manuchehr Gholami, Atefeh Mohammadpur, Sanaz Ahadi, Tina Bateni, Samira Alborzkuh and Yusef Abdinejad are among the Iranian artists selected to participate in the event.

Diana Valarezo from Ecuador, Claudette van de Rakt from the Netherlands, Larissa Oksman from Russia, Salam Djaaz from Iraq and Tawab Safi from Afghanistan will also attend the symposium.

“I organized the first international symposium of painting apart from all the conflicts of today’s world to give an opportunity to the avant-garde artists from different countries to work together with artists from Iran, get close, exchange, become friends and see the dynamics and effect of this colorful atmosphere on their artwork in the process,” Mythra Art Gallery director Mitra Jashni wrote in a catalogue for the symposium.

The subject of the symposium is “Artists for Interaction and Artistic Integration.”

Photo: Visitors exit from Pulchri Studio in The Hague, which will host an international painting symposium on June 16.

MMS/YAW