Portugal is my greatest match ever: Carlos Queiroz

MOSCOW – Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz says Team Melli match against Portugal is his greatest match ever in his seven-year spell in Iran.

Despite their defeat against La Roja, Iran's fate is still in their own hands.

Whatever happens in Spain's final group match against Morocco, the Iranians know that a win over Portugal will see them into the round of 16.

“Surely, we have a very difficult match against one of the strongest teams in the world. Team Melli have a big task ahead. In my seven-year career, the Portugal match is the most interesting and important match for me,” Queiroz told the reporters in training camp in Moscow.

“A victory over Portugal will see us into knockout stage and our players have a massive task ahead,” the Portuguese added.

“We’ve created opportunity to put ourselves on the verge of qualifying for the next stage after beating Morocco, while many people said we would not get a chance to advance to the next stage,” he continued.

“I want to make the Iranian people’s dreams come true and I feel responsibility when I’m here. I just hope we learn from the past,” Queiroz stated.

Carlos Queiroz also hit out at Iran and Spain referee Andres Cunha, saying the Uruguayan’s decisions went against Team Melli.

“We expect the big performances from the referees. In our previous match, the Spanish players talked to the referee constantly and I think they had big impacts on the referee’s decisions,” he said.